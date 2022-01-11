PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM HAS ANNOUNCED THEY WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR’S BIRTHDAY.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
31°
Clear
45° / 26°
10 PM
31°
11 PM
31°
12 AM
30°
1 AM
29°
2 AM
29°
Most Popular
Articles
- Important Notice Regarding Jury Duty in Lawrence County Tn on Thursday - Attention New Jurors
- Brenda Jane Marston
- Bobby Cox
- Assigned Cell Phone Numbers to Lawrence County Offices due to Technical Issues
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Fatal Kayaking Incident in Lawrence County
- Elizabeth Burns
- Don Bunt
- Jo Ann White
- Sharon Lynn Gamble
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.