PES

PES ENERGIZE WILL HAVE A PLANNED POWER OUTAGE SUNDAY NIGHT BETWEEN 10:30 AND 12:30 AM MONDAY MORNING. THE OUTAGE WILL IMPACT ROUGHLY 800 CUSTOMERS IN THE MINOR HILL, PROSPECT AND GOODSPRING AREAS. WE’VE POSTED A LIST OF AFFECTED ROADS IN THE COMMENTS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-363-2522.

