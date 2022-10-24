THE PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM POWER BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4 IN THE HENRY SIMS BOARD ROOM AT PES'S OFFICE BUILDING LOCATED AT 128 SOUTH FIRST STREET IN PULASKI.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
66°
Mostly Cloudy
77° / 52°
8 PM
65°
9 PM
64°
10 PM
64°
11 PM
63°
12 AM
63°
