THE PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM’S POWER BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TOMORROW JUNE 27TH IN THE HENRY SIMS BOARD ROOM ON THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE PES OFFICE BUIDLING. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE KEY FINANCIAL METRICS, AN UPDATE ON THE MILL STREET PROJECT AND ENERGIZE INTERNET USAGE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4.

