THE PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM’S POWER BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TOMORROW JUNE 27TH IN THE HENRY SIMS BOARD ROOM ON THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE PES OFFICE BUIDLING. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE KEY FINANCIAL METRICS, AN UPDATE ON THE MILL STREET PROJECT AND ENERGIZE INTERNET USAGE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 possible. * WHERE...Areas along and west of I-65. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&
