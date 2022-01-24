PES

THE PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM POWER BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY IN THE BASEMENT OF THE PES OFFICE BUIDLING LOCATED AT 128 SOUTH 1ST STREET. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE KEY FINANCIAL METRICS, AN UPDATE ON THE MILL STREET PROJECT AND AN UPDATE ON THE CALIX GATEWAY CONVERSION. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.

Recommended for you