THE DEADLINE FOR QUALIFYING PETITIONS FOR THE LORETTO CITY ELECTION IS FASTLY APPROACHING. THE ELECTION WILL BE HELD ON APRIL 26TH AND AVAILABLE POSITIONS INCLUDE MAYOR AND ONE ALDERMAN.  PETITIONS CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE ON CENTENIAL BLVD AND MUST BE RETURNED BY NOON ON THURSDAY JANUARY 20TH.  FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-7836. THE ELECTION OFFICE IS OPEN MONDAY THRU FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4. THE ELECTION OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY.

