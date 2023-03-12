NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER IS REMINDING LAWRENCE COUNTIANS ABOUT THEIR TELEPHONE REASSURANCE SERVICE. THE SERVICE PROVIDES PREARRANGED, SCHEDULED TELEPHONE CALLS AT LEAST THREE TIMES PER WEEK TO OR FROM FRAIL, HOMEBOUND AND SOCIALLY ISOLATED, ELDERLY PERSONS WHO LIVE ALONE. THE CALLS HELP MAKE SURE THOSE INDIVIDUALS ARE DOING WELL AND HAVE NOT FALLEN DOWN OR BECOME ILL. THE SERVICE IS FOR SENIORS AGES 60 AND UP WHO LIVE ALONE. IT ALLOWS INDIVIDUALS TO STAY IN CONTACT WITH THEIR COMMUNITY AND DECREASE FEELINGS OF LONELINESS AND ISOLATION. EMERGENCY CONTACT NAMES AND PHONE NUMBERS SHOULD BE ON FILE IN CASE THEY DO NOT ANSWER. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE PROGRAM, CALL THE SENIOR CENTER AT 931-762-9259.

Recommended for you