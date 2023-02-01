NEWS

PICK LAW CO IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY LOCAL FARMERS DIRECTORY. THE UT TSU EXTENSION OFFICE IS PUTTING TOGETHER THE DIRECTORY OF ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY FARMS, WHAT PRODUCTS THEY SELL, LOCATION, HOURS AND CONTACT INFORMATION. IF YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR FAMER LISTED THERE IS NO FEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-5506.

