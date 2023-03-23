NEWS

PICKWICK NAVIGATION CHANNEL IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED TODAY WHILE THE CITY OF FLORENCE ELECTRICITY DEPARTMENT PERFORMS MAINTENANCE WORK ON AN OVERHEAD LINE THAT CROSSES THE NAVIGATION CHANNEL FROM PATTON ISLAND TO LAUDERDALE COUNTY. DUE TO SAFETY CONCERNS, THEY WILL HAVE TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE A PORTION OF THE NAVIGATION CHANNEL BETWEEN FLORENCE HARBOR AND WILSON LOCK UNTIL 2:00PM TODAY.

Recommended for you