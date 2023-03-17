CHILD ABUSE AWARENESS MONTH STARTS APRIL 1ST AND A KIDS PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER IS EXCITED TO BRING AWARENESS TO GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES THROUGH THEIR ANNUAL PINWHEEL CAMPAIGN. THIS YEAR THEY ARE GEARING UP FOR THE BEST APRIL YET AND THIS YEAR’S CAMPAIGN THEME IS CHILDREN NEED A HERO – WILL YOU BE ONE? TO ORDER PINWHEELS CALL 931-766-2213, CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT A KID'S PLACE C A C OR GO TO THE WEBSITE KPCAC.ORG
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...All areas of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
44°
Clear
57° / 41°
8 PM
43°
9 PM
41°
10 PM
39°
11 PM
37°
12 AM
36°
