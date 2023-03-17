NEWS

CHILD ABUSE AWARENESS MONTH STARTS APRIL 1ST AND A KIDS PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER IS EXCITED TO BRING AWARENESS TO GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES THROUGH THEIR ANNUAL PINWHEEL CAMPAIGN.  THIS YEAR THEY ARE GEARING UP FOR THE BEST APRIL YET AND THIS YEAR’S CAMPAIGN THEME IS CHILDREN NEED A HERO – WILL YOU BE ONE?  TO ORDER PINWHEELS CALL 931-766-2213, CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT A KID'S PLACE C A C OR GO TO THE WEBSITE KPCAC.ORG

