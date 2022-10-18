NEWS

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER A SMALL AIRCRAFT CRASHED EARLIER TODAY (TUESDAY) IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY. EMERGNECY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE IN BRENTWOOD AROUND 7:30 ON OLD SMYRNA HIGHWAY. THE ROADWAY BETWEEN JONES PARKWAY AND EDMONDSON PIKE WILL BE CLOSED FOR AN UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF TIME. INVESTIGATES WITH THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION RESPONDED ALONG WITH BRENTWOOD POLICE, FIRE AND RESCUE AND EMS. THE NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD WILL ALSO BE RESPONDING TO INVESTIGATE.

