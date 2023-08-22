PLANNING IS UNDERWAY FOR THE ANNUAL "HERE'S THE BEEF" FESTIVAL TO BE HELD IN GILES COUNTY SEPTEMBER 5TH THRU THE 9TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AG PARK. THE FESTIVAL WHICH BEGAN AS A COUNTY INITIATIVE TO CELEBRATE A HIGH STATE RANK IN BEEF PRODUCTION HAS QUICKLY GROWN INTO A REGIONAL AND STATE CELEBRATION OF AGRICULTURE AS NOT ONLY A BUSINESS BUT ALSO A LIFESTYLE TO LIVE, SUPPORT AND RESPECT. VARIOUS EVENTS HAVE BEEN SCHEDULED THROUGHOUT THIS WEEK INCLUDING A 4H POLTRY SHOW, A CIRCUS THRILL SHOW, JUNK CAR JUMP AND RUN AND THE CELEBRITY ON FOOT RODEO. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE HERE’S THE BEEF FESTIVAL, CALL THE CHAMBER AT 363-3789 OR VISIT THE WEB SITE: GILESCOUNTYCHAMBER.COM OR HERESTHEBEEFTN.COM.
