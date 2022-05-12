NATIONAL POLICE WEEK IS MAY 15TH THRU 21ST AND AS PART OF THE RECOGNITION, THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HOST A POLICE MEMORIAL SERVICE MONDAY MAY 16TH AT 7 AT HIGHLAND PARK BAPTIST CHURCH. THE SERVICE WILL BE PRESENTED BY THE HONOR GUARDS OF THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT AND MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND WILL HONOR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHO HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES WHILE SERVING THE COMMUNITIES THEY WERE SWORN TO PROTECT.
