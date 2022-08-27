Lawrence County

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF CORRECTION OFFICERS. CANDIDATES CAN APPLY IN PERSON AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOCATED AT 240 WEST GAINES STEET IN LAWRENCEBURG. PAY IS $13.28 AND HOUR WITH A $500 SIGN ON BONUS. APPLICATIONS CAN BE DOWNLOADED AT LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV.

Recommended for you