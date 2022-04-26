POSITIVITY WEEK CONTINUES THIS WEEK AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COLATION IS ENCOURING THE PUBLIC TO STOP BY THEIR OFFICES ON DELLAR STREET TO FILL OUT POSITIVE CARDS FOR LOCAL STUDENTS. THEY ARE ALSO ENCOURAGING EVERYONE TO BLAST SOCIAL MEDIA WITH POSITIVE MESSAGES, TO DISPLAY POSITIVE MESSAGES AT COUNTY BUSINESSES AND TO SPREAD POSITIVIEY THROUGH THE COMMUNITY. FOR MORE INFORMATIO CALL 931-244-5533
