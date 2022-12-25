Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snowfall Possible on Monday...possibly starting in the northwest before sunrise... A quick moving storm system will approach later tonight and move across the mid state region on Monday. Isolated to scattered snow showers are expected as early as the pre dawn hours in our northwestern counties...including the Clarksville area. With the sub freezing surface and air temperatures that are in place, some light snowfall accumulation is expected. Roadways could very well become slick and hazardous once the snowfall begins. Through the remainder of your Monday, look for the isolated to scattered snowshowers to overspread the mid state. The activity will diminish in the evening. As for any accumulations, the best chance will be across our northwest where amounts of one half to just under 1 inch will be possible. Elsewhere across the mid state, generally a half inch or less is possible. Motorists will need to exercise caution if the snowfall does develop. Numerous slick spots on roadways and a light covering of snow can be expected if the snowfall materializes. Stay tuned for later updates and possible advisories.