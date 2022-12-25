NEWS

Christmas day and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays this year, when United States Post Office locations nationwide are already closed. As a result, all Post Offices will be closed for the observation of both federal holidays on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2. There will no residential or business deliveries on December 26th and January 2nd except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee. All Post Office locations will be open for business and regular mail delivery will resume after the holidays on Tuesday, December 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Recommended for you