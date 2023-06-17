NEWS

POSTAL SERVICE RETAIL LOCATIONS WILL BE CLOSED, AND THERE WILL BE NO REGULAR MAIL DELIVERY EXCEPT FOR HOLIDAY PREMIUM PRIORITY MAIL EXPRESS ON MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF THE JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY. ALL RETAIL LOCATIONS WILL BE OPEN FOR NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS, AND REGULAR MAIL DELIVERY WILL RESUME, THE NEXT BUSINESS DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20TH.

