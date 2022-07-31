Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lewis, Wayne and Lawrence Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 358 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Collinwood, or 8 miles south of Waynesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Lawrenceburg, Hohenwald, Waynesboro, Loretto, Collinwood, St. Joseph, Ethridge, Henryville, Cypress Inn, Lutts, Leoma, Westpoint, Iron City and Kimmins. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH