A POWERBALL TICKET WORTH 200,000 DOLLARS IN SATURDAY NIGHT’S DRAWING WAS PURCHASED IN GILES COUNTY. TENNESSE LOTTERY OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY THAT THE TICKET MATCHED FOUR OF THE FIVE BALLS PLUS THE POWERBALL. WITH THE POWERPLAY OPTION THE PRIZE QUADRUPLED FROM THE ORIGINAL 50 THOUSAND DOLLAR AWARD TO 200,000 THOUSAND DOLLARS.

