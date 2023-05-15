A DEDICATION CEREMONY WAS HELD FRIDAY AT ROTARY PARK FOR THE PHILLIPS PRESS BOX WHICH WAS DEDICATED TO LONG TIME ROTARIAN BILL PHILLIPS. PHILLIPS HAS SERVED FOR MANY YEARS AS EVENT ANNOUNCER AT THE ANNUAL MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. THE FIRST EVENT HELD AT THE CLUB’S NEWLY CONSTRUCTED GRANDSTAND WAS IN 2014, WITH PHILLIPS MOVING TO THE GRANDSTAND PRESS BOX THAT WILL NOW BEAR HIS NAME. APPROXIMATELY DOZEN ROTARIANS, FRIENDS, AND MEMBERS OF PHILLIPS FAMILY IN ATTENDANCE. FAIR MANAGER TAD KEATON DESCRIBED BILL’S SERVICE AS FAIR MANAGER IN 1996 THRU 1998, SERVING ON THE TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 2003 THRU 2010, AND TENNESSEE STATE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION IN 2009. HE RECEIVED THE ASSOCIATION’S THORNTON TAYLOR AWARD FOR LIFETIME SERVICE IN 2020 AND CONTINUES TO BE ACTIVE IN THE TAF. BILL THANKED THOSE PRESENT FOR THE RECOGNITION AND DESCRIBED HOW BECOMING A ROTARIAN LED DIRECTLY TO MANY OF THE THINGS HE DOES IN OUR COMMUNITY AND BEYOND.
Latest News
- Foster Floyd Norwood
- Budget Planning Schedule in Upcoming Weeks
- Lawrence County Public Records Commission to Meet
- Lawrence County Historical Society to Meet
- Press Box Dedication at Rotary Park
- LCHS New Band Director Darrell Boston
- Muscle Shoals City Council to Meet
- Giles County Law Enforcement and Safety and School Committees to Meet
Currently in Lawrenceburg
68°
Partly Cloudy
85° / 66°
12 AM
67°
1 AM
67°
2 AM
66°
3 AM
67°
4 AM
67°
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- Authorities Continue the Search for Suspect in Murder Investigation
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Theft of Wood
- Authorities Investigate Loud Noise at Middle School
- Male Subject Found Deceased
- Motor Vehicle Accident Thursday Night between Summertown and Mt. Pleasant
- Chase Yocom
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
- THP Checkpoint Scheduled for Saturday
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.