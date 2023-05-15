NEWS

A DEDICATION CEREMONY WAS HELD FRIDAY AT ROTARY PARK FOR THE PHILLIPS PRESS BOX WHICH WAS DEDICATED TO LONG TIME ROTARIAN BILL PHILLIPS. PHILLIPS HAS SERVED FOR MANY YEARS AS EVENT ANNOUNCER AT THE ANNUAL MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. THE FIRST EVENT HELD AT THE CLUB’S NEWLY CONSTRUCTED GRANDSTAND WAS IN 2014, WITH PHILLIPS MOVING TO THE GRANDSTAND PRESS BOX THAT WILL NOW BEAR HIS NAME. APPROXIMATELY DOZEN ROTARIANS, FRIENDS, AND MEMBERS OF PHILLIPS FAMILY IN ATTENDANCE.  FAIR MANAGER TAD KEATON DESCRIBED BILL’S SERVICE AS FAIR MANAGER IN 1996 THRU 1998, SERVING ON THE TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 2003 THRU 2010, AND TENNESSEE STATE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION IN 2009.  HE RECEIVED THE ASSOCIATION’S THORNTON TAYLOR AWARD FOR LIFETIME SERVICE IN 2020 AND CONTINUES TO BE ACTIVE IN THE TAF. BILL THANKED THOSE PRESENT FOR THE RECOGNITION AND DESCRIBED HOW BECOMING A ROTARIAN LED DIRECTLY TO MANY OF THE THINGS HE DOES IN OUR COMMUNITY AND BEYOND.

