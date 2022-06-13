A FEMALE WANTED IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT EARLIER LAST WEEK ESCAPED FROM PRISON OVER THE WEEKEND IN COLBERT COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, LISA ANN FRETWELL ESCAPED FROM THE TUSCUMBIA CITY JAIL SATURDAY AROUND 2 PM SATURDAY. FRETWELL WAS DISCOVERED MISSING AROUND 5 PM AND NOTIFICATIONS WERE SENT TO SURROUNDING AGENCIES WITH A POSSIBLE LOCATION DETERMINED AROUND 7 PM. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED AND UPON ARRIVAL FRETWELL FLED INTO A WOODED AREA. SHE WAS LATER TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER BEING LOCATED WALKING ON COUNTY ROAD 58. FRETWELL WAS IN JAIL FOLLOWING A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT TOOK THE LIFE OF A MALE SUBJECT ON UNDERWOOD MOUNTAIN ROAD.
Prison in Colbert County Escapes Over the Weekend Capture Hours Later
