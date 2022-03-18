A PROSPECT MAN IS SCHEDULED TO APPREAR IN COURT IN GILES COUNTY AT THE END OF THIS MONTH FOLLOING A SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY IN PULASKI. OFFICALS WITH THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT ADVISE 34-YEAR-OLD GERALD ARMOND SMITH STOPPED AT THE MAPCO STATION IN PULASKI AND FIRED A SINGLE SHOT AT CHRISTOPHER BROOKS WHO WAS PUMPING GAS. AFTER BEING STRUCK IN THE CHEST, BROOKS LEFT THE SCENE AND DROVE HIMSELF TO BULL MARKET WHERE EMS PICKED HIM UP AND TRANSPORTED HIM TO VANDERBILT HOSPITAL. SMITH WAS ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND FACES CHARGES OF FIRST-DEGREE ATTEMPTED MURDER.
Prospect Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges in Giles County
