NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG POST OFFICE IS LOOKING FOR HELP TO PROVIDE HOLIDAY CHEER TO SOME LOCAL CHILDREN IN NEED. AN ANGEL TREE HAS BEEN SET UP WITH MORE THAN 90 NAMES OF CHILDREN. THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO STOP BY THE POST OFFICE ON NORTH MILITARY AVENUE AND CHOOSE AN ANGEL AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. GIFTS FOR THE PARTICIPATING CHILDREN MUST BE RETURNED TO THE POST OFFICE BY FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13TH FOR DELIVERY BY CHRISTMAS.

