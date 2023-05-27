NEWS

A PUBLIC HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 22ND BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL. THE HEARING WILL BE REFERENCE TWO AMENDMENTS TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG. ONE FOR PROPERTY BELONGING TO CECIL LEON WHITE AND MARY A WHITE ON THE WEST SIDE OF HIGHWAY 43 TO BE REZONED FROM R1 TO C2 AND ONE FOR PROPERTY BELONGING TO STEVE KILBURN LOCATED ON EAST GAINES STREET TO BE REZONED FROM C3 TO R3. THE PUBLIC HEARING WILL BEGIN AT 9 IN THE COUNCIL ROOM LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

