A PUBLIC HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 22ND BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL. THE HEARING WILL BE REFERENCE TWO AMENDMENTS TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG. ONE FOR PROPERTY BELONGING TO CECIL LEON WHITE AND MARY A WHITE ON THE WEST SIDE OF HIGHWAY 43 TO BE REZONED FROM R1 TO C2 AND ONE FOR PROPERTY BELONGING TO STEVE KILBURN LOCATED ON EAST GAINES STREET TO BE REZONED FROM C3 TO R3. THE PUBLIC HEARING WILL BEGIN AT 9 IN THE COUNCIL ROOM LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Public Hearing Regarding Amending Zoning Ordinance Set for June 22nd
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Publics Help
- Subject Arrested After Stealing Vehicle That Stalls Out in Florence
- Brandi Williams Appointed Director of Accounts and Budgets and Purchasing Agent of Lawrence County
- Animal Resource Center Advisory Board Meeting
- Public Hearing Regarding Amending Zoning Ordinance Set for June 22nd
- TDOT Awards Cities Grant Funds Through Traffic Signal Modernization
- TBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Wayne County
- Memorial Day Closures
Currently in Lawrenceburg
72°
76° / 62°
8 PM
69°
9 PM
67°
10 PM
65°
11 PM
62°
12 AM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- Home invasion under investigation in Lawrence County
- Pedestrian Arrested Following MVA in Lawrence County
- Update in Home Invasion Investigation in Lawrence County
- USPS Holding Job Fair Friday at Various Locations
- Memorial Day holiday travel weekend ahead
- LCSO Investigate Suspicious Vehicle and Drug Paraphernalia Found on Property
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- Motor Vehicle Accident Thursday Night between Summertown and Mt. Pleasant
- One Dead Following Large Altercation in Columbia
- Lawrence County commission meets May 23
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.