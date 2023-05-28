NEWS

A PUBLIC HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 22ND BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL IN REFERENCE TO AN ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY COUNCIL TO APPROVE AND ADOPT THE ANNUAL BUDGET AND TAX RATE FOR THE NEW FISCAL YEAR. THE PUBLIC HEARING WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNTIL ROOM LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

Recommended for you