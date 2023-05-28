A PUBLIC HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 22ND BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL IN REFERENCE TO AN ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY COUNCIL TO APPROVE AND ADOPT THE ANNUAL BUDGET AND TAX RATE FOR THE NEW FISCAL YEAR. THE PUBLIC HEARING WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNTIL ROOM LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Latest News
- THP Checkpoints
- County Unemployment Rates for April
- PES Power Board to Meet Tuesday
- Public Hearing Regarding City Budget Scheduled for June 22nd
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed on May 31st in Lawrence County
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Publics Help
- Subject Arrested After Stealing Vehicle That Stalls Out in Florence
- Brandi Williams Appointed Director of Accounts and Budgets and Purchasing Agent of Lawrence County
Currently in Lawrenceburg
66°
Clear
75° / 55°
9 PM
63°
10 PM
61°
11 PM
59°
12 AM
57°
1 AM
56°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Publics Help
- Pedestrian Arrested Following MVA in Lawrence County
- Home invasion under investigation in Lawrence County
- Update in Home Invasion Investigation in Lawrence County
- USPS Holding Job Fair Friday at Various Locations
- LCSO Investigate Suspicious Vehicle and Drug Paraphernalia Found on Property
- One Dead Following Large Altercation in Columbia
- TDOT Awards Cities Grant Funds Through Traffic Signal Modernization
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- Memorial Day holiday travel weekend ahead
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.