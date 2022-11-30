NEWS

THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL ON THURSDAY DECEMBER 22ND IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT THE LAWRENCEBURG MUNICIPAL COMPLEX. THE PURPOSE OF THE MEETING IS CONSIDER A REQUEST FOR PROPERTY BELONGING TO TENNESSEE VALLEY MEDIA TO BE REZONED FROM R-2 TO C-5. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.

