PUBLIC NOTICE OF THE
REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS OF
THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Mayor and Council Members (the Board) of the City of Lawrenceburg, Lawrence County, Tennessee, meet in regular public session the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 9:00 a.m. local time in the City Municipal Complex, 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee for the purpose of considering and transacting all business that may come before such Board.
A copy of the agenda for any such meeting will be published on the city web page www.lawrenceburgtn.gov and available for inspection at the Municipal Complex at least 48 hours in advance thereof. Anyone wishing to address the Council on an agenda item, must sign in prior to meeting.
THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of Title 8, Chapter 44, Part 1, Tennessee Code Annotated, on any and all other applicable provisions of the public notice laws under the State of Tennessee.
By: Blake Lay
Mayor
