THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC RECORDS COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY, MAY 22, IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8 AM AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
