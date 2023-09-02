Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway have issued a reminder to the public that commercial vehicles are prohibited from traveling along the parkway. Travelers who encounter commercial vehicles traveling on the parkway are asked to report infractions by calling 800-300-PARK.
Public reminded commercial vehicles prohibited from traveling Natchez Trace
Latest News
