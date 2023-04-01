PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO HOLD A WORK SESSION MONDAY, APRIL 3. ITEMS OF BUSINESSS INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM PULASKI ELECTRIC AND THE TENNESSEE COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY. THE BOARD WILL REVIEW PARADE PERMITS FOR GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB AS WELL AS A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM, IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.

