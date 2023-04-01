THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO HOLD A WORK SESSION MONDAY, APRIL 3. ITEMS OF BUSINESSS INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM PULASKI ELECTRIC AND THE TENNESSEE COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY. THE BOARD WILL REVIEW PARADE PERMITS FOR GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB AS WELL AS A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM, IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
