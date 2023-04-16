PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL HOLD A WORK SESSION MONDAY, APRIL 17 THE BOARD WILL DISCUSS PERMITS FOR PARADES AND EVENTS FROM SEVERAL ORGANIZATIONS AND A TEMPORARY BEER PERMIT FROM MAIN STREET PULASKI FOR MAY 6. THEY WILL REVIEW AMENDMENTS TO THE CITY’S BUDGET AND DISCUSS THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT, WHICH HAS A BID OPENING ON APRIL 25. MONDAY’S WORK SESSION STARTS AT 4:30 AT PULASKI CITY HALL.

