THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28. BUSINESS TO BE ADDRESSED INCLUDE PARADE PERMITS FOR UPCOMING EVENTS, INCLUDING THE SUNDROP FESTIVAL ON JUNE 10. A PUBLIC HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 12:15 TO CONSIDER A REZONING OF PROPERTY OWNED BY IDB ON BUNKER HILL ROAD. THE PULASKI BEER BOARD WILL CONVENE IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE MEETING TO DISCUSS SPECIAL EVENT PERMITS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 12 AT PULASKI CITY HALL.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
