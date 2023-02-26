PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28. BUSINESS TO BE ADDRESSED INCLUDE PARADE PERMITS FOR UPCOMING EVENTS, INCLUDING THE SUNDROP FESTIVAL ON JUNE 10. A PUBLIC HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 12:15 TO CONSIDER A REZONING OF PROPERTY OWNED BY IDB ON BUNKER HILL ROAD. THE PULASKI BEER BOARD WILL CONVENE IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE MEETING TO DISCUSS SPECIAL EVENT PERMITS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 12 AT PULASKI CITY HALL.

