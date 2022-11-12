THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE AN UPDATE WITH EDC. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30 IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.
