PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY AT 4:30. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM EDC AND A PARADE PERMIT FROM FIRST UNTIED METHODIST CHRUCH. THE AUTHORIZATION TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS FOR WATER BOOSTER PUMP. THE SESSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET AT 4:30 IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.

