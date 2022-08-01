THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM PES, PARADE PERMITS FOR UT SOUTHERN, TERRY JONES, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI, AND GILES COUNTY CHAMBER ALON WITH CHANGES TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND A SPEED BUMP ON HIGHLAND AVENUE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.
Latest News
- Carl Alexander Phillips
- Roy Elmer Dobbins
- Ellen Joyce Hamlett Godwin
- Body Identified in Lawrence County - Charges Pending
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest after Body Discovered Deceased
- Students Head Back to School
- Summertown Middle and High School "Meet the Eagles"
- Body Found in Structure Fire in Florence
Currently in Lawrenceburg
78°
Partly Cloudy
78° / 72°
4 PM
80°
5 PM
80°
6 PM
80°
7 PM
81°
8 PM
79°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
- Body Found Early this Morning in Lawrence County Under Investigation
- THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers Online at LAWRENCECOUNTTN.GOV
- Grain Bin Rescue in Lincoln County
- Two Arrested in Florence for Theft of ATV and Trailer
- Giles County Law Enforcement Warn of Hazing
- Welfare Check Leads to Drug Arrest in Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigate Theft of Mower
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.