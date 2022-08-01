PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM PES, PARADE PERMITS FOR UT SOUTHERN, TERRY JONES, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI, AND GILES COUNTY CHAMBER ALON WITH CHANGES TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND A SPEED BUMP ON HIGHLAND AVENUE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

Recommended for you