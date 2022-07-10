PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON TUESDAY AT NOON. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE PARADE PERMITS FOR UT SOUTHERN FOR AUGUST 21ST , 22ND AND 23RD, PUBLIC HEARINGS RELATIVE TO THE FLOODPLAIN ZONING ORDINANCE AND RELATIVE TO THE SEWER USE ORDINANCE. THE BEER BOARD WILL ALSO MEET TO CONSIDER AN APPLICATION FOR AN OFF-PREMISE CONSUMPTION BEER PERMIT FOR ANDY’S ONE STOP AND FOR AN ON-PREMISE CONSUMPTION BEER PERMIT FOR BIG STACKS PIT STOP.

Recommended for you