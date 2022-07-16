PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM EDC, A PARADE PERMIT FOR CRUZIN FOR CODY ON OCTOBER 8TH, A BEER PERMIT FOR THE AXE THROWING ZONE AND MAYOR’S APPOINTMENTS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

