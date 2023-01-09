THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT NOON AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE: A PARADE PERMIT FROM THE GILES COUNTY BAPTIST ASSOCATION, A RESOLUTION TO AMEND THE DEFINED BENEFIT PLAN AND A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR AND CITY RECORDER TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH TLM ASSOCIATES FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES RELATIVE TO TWO NEW TENNEIS COURTS AT MAGAZINE ROAD PARK. MAYOR APPOINTMENTS WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED ALONG WITH AUTHORIZING ADVERTISMENT FOR BIDS FOR FIRE EQUIPMENT. THE BEER BOARD WILL ALSO MEET TO CONSIDER AND APPLICATION FOR AN ON-PREMISE CONSUMPTION BEER PERMIT FROM GOLDEN BUFFET ON WEST COLLEGE STREET.
