NEWS

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT NOON. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A PARADE PERMIT FOR THE GILES COUNTY CHAMBER, AN ORDINANCE RELATIVE TO AMENDING THE 2021-2022 BUDGET AND THE AUTHORIZATION TO ADVERTISE BIDS FOR A KNUCKLEBOOM TRUCK FOR THE STREET DEPARTMENT. THE BEER BOARD WILL ALSO MEET TO CONSIDER APPLICATIONS FOR SPECIAL EVENT AND TEMPORARY BEER PERMITS FOR THE GILES COUNTY CHAMBER FOR APRIL 9TH, MAY 7TH AND JUNE 11TH.

Recommended for you