PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET FOR A WORK SESSION ON MONDAY TO DISCUSS AN UPDATE FROM E-D-C, A PARADE PERMIT FROM THE GILES COUNTY CHAMBER FOR AUGUST 13TH AND AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE 2021-2022 BUDGET. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

Recommended for you