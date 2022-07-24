PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT NOON IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A PARADE PERMIT FOR CRUZIN FOR CODY ON OCTOBER 8TH AND MAYOR’S APPPOINTMENTS. THE BEER BOARD IS ALSO SCHEDULED TO MEET TO CONSIDER AN ON-PREMISES CONSUMPTION BEER PERMIT FOR THE AXE THROWING ZONE.

