THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT NOON. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A PARADE PERMIT FOR THE TOUCH A TRUCK ON SEPTEMBER 17TH, THE AUTHOIRZATION TO APPLY FOR A GRANT FOR THE FIRE DEPARTMENT, AND THE AUTHORIZATION TO ADVERTISE BIDS FOR A TRUCK WITH A UTILITY BED FOR THE WATER DEPARTMENT. THE BEER BOARD WILL ALSO MEET TO CONSIDER APPLICATIONS FOR SPECIAL EVENT PERMIT FROM JACKSON SEALS RETAIL MERCHANTS OF NORTH FIRST STREET ON MAY 21ST.
