PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE UPDATES FROM PES, TCAT AND UT SOUTHERN, PARADE PERMITS FROM PLEASANT HILL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH AND GILES COUNTY TRAIL OF TEARS. A BEER PERMIT FRO LOS HERMANOS MEXICAN GRILL WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

