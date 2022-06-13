PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO RATIFY THE MTAS SPEED STUDY TO LOWER THE SPEED LIMIT ON US HIGHWAY 31 SOUTH, A PARADE PERMIT FOR THE GILES COUNTY NAACP FOR JUNE 19TH AND AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT THE 2022-2023 BUDGET. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT NOON WITH A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 12:05 RELATIVE TO 2022-2023 BUDGETS.  

