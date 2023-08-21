NEWS

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE: THE OPENING OF BIDS ON MAGAZINE ROAD TENNIS COURT REHAB AND NEW TENNIS COURTS, AN APPLICATION FOR A PARADE PERMIT FOR THE GILES COUNTY VETERAN’S SERVICE FOR NOVEMBER 11TH AND A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZINE THE MAYOR AND CITY RECORDER TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BARGE DESIGN SOLUTION RELATIVE TO THE DEMOLITION OF THE APPERTAIN BUILDING. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT TUESDAY AT NOON AT THE PULASKI CITY HALL. THE BEER BOARD IS ALSO SCHEDULED TO MEET TO DISCUSS THE SHELL STATION LOCATED AT 715 NORTH FIRST STREET.

