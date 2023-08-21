THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE: THE OPENING OF BIDS ON MAGAZINE ROAD TENNIS COURT REHAB AND NEW TENNIS COURTS, AN APPLICATION FOR A PARADE PERMIT FOR THE GILES COUNTY VETERAN’S SERVICE FOR NOVEMBER 11TH AND A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZINE THE MAYOR AND CITY RECORDER TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BARGE DESIGN SOLUTION RELATIVE TO THE DEMOLITION OF THE APPERTAIN BUILDING. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT TUESDAY AT NOON AT THE PULASKI CITY HALL. THE BEER BOARD IS ALSO SCHEDULED TO MEET TO DISCUSS THE SHELL STATION LOCATED AT 715 NORTH FIRST STREET.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerous heat index values peaking around 107 each afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
86°
Sunny
86° / 73°
10 AM
86°
11 AM
88°
12 PM
89°
1 PM
89°
2 PM
90°
Most Popular
Articles
- Giles County Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- Vehicle Crashes into Business in Florence -
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Warns of Scam
- Suspect Arrested in Florence After Fleeing from Scene
- LCSO Investigates Case of Fraud
- Lawrence County sheriff's Office Investigating Theft of Truck
- Maury County Schools Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Mississippi Man Killed in Boating Accident on Pickwick
- Marshall County Emergency Communications Board Meeting August 22
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.