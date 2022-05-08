PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT NOON. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH THE STATE OF TENNESSEE RELATIVE TO THE FAA AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT FUNDING FOR AIRPORTS AND AN ORDINANCE RELATIVE TO REZONING CERTAIN PROPERTY IN DAN SPEER INDUSTRIAL PARK FROM I-1 TO I-2. THE BEER BOARD WILL ALSO WORK TO CONSIDER AN APPLICATION FOR AN ON-PREMISES CONSUMPTION BEER PERMIT FOR UNION RESTAURANT GROUP DOING BUSINESS AS KITCHEN 218 ON NORTH FIRST STREET.

