THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION TUESDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM PES, PARADE PERMITS FOR UT SOUTHERN FOR AUGUST 21ST AND 23RD, MAYOR’S APPOINTMENTS AND A PUBLIC HEARING RELATIVE TO THE FLOODPLAIN ZONING ORDINANCE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

