THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON TUESDAY IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE PARADE PERMITS FOR UT SOUTHERN AND GILES COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE, THE AUTHORIZING TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT IMPROVEMENTS AND A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE THE MAYOR AND CITY RECORDER TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH WASTE MANAGEMENT RELATIVE TO CLEANING OUT THE APPERTAIN BUILDING. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 12.
