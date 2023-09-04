THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION SEPTEMBER 5TH AT 4:30. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM PES AND AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2023-2024 BUDGET. A PARADE PERMIT FOR TOUCH A TRUCK AND FOR TERRY JONES WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED AND THEY WILL DISCUSS THE BEER BOARD HEARING TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 12TH REALTIVE TO BULL MARKET, HP AND BAD HABTS.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
76°
Partly Cloudy
87° / 73°
10 PM
75°
11 PM
75°
12 AM
74°
1 AM
72°
2 AM
71°
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lawrence County
- Florence Police Department Seeks Information
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Maury County Jury Returns Indictments for Aggravated Child Neglect
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Seizure
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
- Former Columbia firefighter indicted for carrying weapon during May active shooter hoax
- New Information Regarding Hit and Run
- Dr. Benefield Critically Injured In Traffic Accident
- Marshall County Man Arrested following TBI Investigation
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.