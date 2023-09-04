NEWS

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION SEPTEMBER 5TH AT 4:30. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM PES AND AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2023-2024 BUDGET. A PARADE PERMIT FOR TOUCH A TRUCK AND FOR TERRY JONES WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED AND THEY WILL DISCUSS THE BEER BOARD HEARING TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 12TH REALTIVE TO BULL MARKET, HP AND BAD HABTS.

