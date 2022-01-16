PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED FOR A WORK SESSION ON TUESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM EDC, AN ORDINANCE RELATIVE TO REZONING OF LANDS OF YELLOW DELI PROPERTY AND A REPORT ON SLUDGE REMOVAL BIDS. HOUSING FOR THE HOMELESS WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

